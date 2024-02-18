'The linesman may as well sit next to us' states Blackpool boss following penalty claim in Peterborough win

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Following Hector Kyprianou’s first half header for the Posh, Shayne Lavery equalised for the Seasiders from the spot after Kyle Joseph was taken out by Jed Steer.

Despite the game being won by a deflected Karamoko Dembele goal in the latter stages of the 90 minutes, Critchley states his side should’ve had another opportunity to score from 12 yards, following a challenge on Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel by Harrison Burrows.

"It was a stonewall penalty,” he said.

"The lad squares up, he takes it past him, and the lad brings him down. The linesman put his flag up and gives it, but the referee ignores him- he might as well come and sit next to us. As soon as it happened I thought ‘here we go again.’

"There was another decision in the first half where Jordan tries to nip in front and he’s fouled, which gave them a chance to score. These are massive decisions- we had one against us at Stevenage, and it cost us.”

Reflecting on his side’s performance away to Peterborough, Critchley admits it was frustrating to concede from a set piece- which has become a common trend for the Seasiders in recent weeks.

"We always look at what we need to do to improve,” he added.