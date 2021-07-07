The future of Blackpool loan hero Elliot Embleton: Sunderland boss has his say

So says Black Cats boss Lee Johnson as the Seasiders transfer target prepares for the coming season back on Wearside.

Midfielder Embleton made 21 appearances to help Blackpool win promotion to the Championship last season.

Elliot Embleton helped Blackpool to a play-off final victory at Wembley in May

He was in the starting side for the play-off final at Wembley, having scored an unforgettable goal against Oxford United in the semis.

But before his January move to Bloomfield Road, Sunderland exercised their option to extend his contract for the 2021/22 season.

It leaves the ball in Sunderland’s court regarding a 22-year-old who has earned plenty of admirers – not just at Blackpool – following his achievements last season.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Johnson said: “Obviously he now comes back into the fold as one of our academy players having had that positive experience, having given positive performances and positive results.

“Of course there will be interest in him because he has had a good year, but that interest would have to come with compensation and supersede our desire to give him a new contract.

“For me, the starting point with Embo is that he has every chance to go and earn himself a long-term contract at Sunderland over the next six months, it’s as simple as that.”

Embleton is a product of the academy at the Stadium of Light and Johnson has no regrets about loaning him to Blackpool, even though he is now on the radar of numerous clubs.

The head coach added: “We like him as a player. The argument where Embo is concerned is that we did the right thing and have been almost bitten on the backside as a result, with him getting promoted.

“But at the same time, we want our players to do well.

“There’s no theory of not wanting players to do well. We are delighted that he has been a success at Blackpool.”