Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell can't wait for full house at Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders were forced to play the vast majority of their games behind closed doors last season but the government has confirmed plans to end all restrictions on crowds at sports events from July 19.

Around 4,000 were allowed to attend the Seasiders’ last home game – their play-off semi-final second leg against Oxford United – and created an atmosphere that will live long in the memory as Blackpool secured their place at Wembley.

Chris Maxwell was delighted to have some Blackpool fans back for their last two games

A similar number then witnessed the win over Lincoln City at the national stadium which saw Blackpool promoted to the Championship.

And as goalkeeper Maxwell and his teammates prepare for the second tier, the captain said of the fans’ return: “It’s something we got a taste of in the second leg and a little bit at Wembley.

“If they’re anything like that, which I know they will be, then there are going to be some fantastic games at Bloomfield Road next season against some tough opposition. But we’re all relishing it as are all the fans.

“It’s a cliche to say the fans were the 12th man and stuff like that but they were in the play-off final at Wembley.

“The noise they generated was incredible, the turnout was fantastic and I know there were thousands and thousands of others who wanted to be there.

“Since the game, there have been various messages via social media to a lot of the players. It’s been fantastic.”