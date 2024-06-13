The four deals Blackpool need to quickly get done during the summer transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have a busy summer ahead of them in order to compete for the top places in League One next season.

The transfer window opens tomorrow (June 14) and there will be a need for the Seasiders to act quickly to get their squad in order.

Following the conclusion of their contracts, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery have all departed Bloomfield Road- and will need replacing to different extents.

Here’s the four main areas where Blackpool need to act:

Hayden Coulson

Centre back

Out of the four categories this is probably the least urgent after it was confirmed James Husband had signed a new deal with the Seasiders until 2026- with an option for an additional 12 months.

If Neil Critchley continues to play three at the back, the 30-year-old along with Matthew Pennington and Olly Casey is a pretty strong starting trio, and all impressed at various points last season.

For both competition and rotation it’s still important for the club to find a replacement for Marvin Ekpiteta. While the outgoing defender was a standout defensive performer at times, it was clear the style of play didn’t suit him, and now the club has the opportunity to bring in someone who is more confident playing out from the back.

Dan Sassi would be a good option further down the pecking order, but is unproven at this level and will probably need more senior experience either out on loan again or in the EFL Trophy.

Left wing-back (Hayden Coulson)

Bringing back Hayden Coulson should probably be the Seasiders main priority in the early stages of the transfer window.

Critchley hadn’t really settled on one particular player in the left wing-back role before the arrival of the Middlesbrough loanee in January, with the 25-year-old growing in stature throughout his stint at Bloomfield Road.

If the same system is to be utilised in the upcoming campaign then the club has to do everything possible to ensure Coulson is part of their squad, as he just looked natural in that position and it could be tricky trying to find someone that compliments the formation so well.

Central midfielder

Like Coulson, George Byers impressed during the second half of the season while on loan with the Seasiders.

With the 28-year-old being a free agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, he should certainly be on Blackpool’s radar. Once again, he’s already a player that has proven himself in Tangerine and knows the system.

With the other options being Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey and youngster Ryan Finnigan, the midfield does need a few more bodies.

A permanent replacement is still needed for Kenny Dougall following his January move to Thailand, as well as Virtue who has recently left as a free agent.

Unlike Coulson, it’s probably not as critical that it is Byers who comes into that area, but Blackpool would struggle to do much better than him.

Striker

The permanent signing of Jordan Rhodes is a good bit of business by the Seasiders, but another attacking addition is required.

Lavery’s departure at the end of his contract leaves a vacancy up front, and it’s going to be crucial to find a real creative force that can chip in with goals.

The outgoing Northern Ireland striker, along with Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph and Kylian Kouassi, only managed 14 goals between them in the league last season, which is one less than what Rhodes got by himself during the first half of the campaign.