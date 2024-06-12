Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Rhodes states it was always on his agenda to rejoin Blackpool on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

Despite spending the majority of the second season on the sidelines through injury, the striker had already done enough to impress the Seasiders faithful, finishing the campaign with 15 goals in 29 League One outings.

Rhodes will rejoin Blackpool this summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Huddersfield Town, and admits everything just aligned for him on the Fylde Coast.

“I don’t know why it clicked the way it did- sometimes these things just happen,” he said.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

“I went into the experience with open arms, willing to take on as much as I could. There was just an energy around the place and I was more than happy to comply and do the best that I could with whatever was thrown at me. Every day is a working day, especially under the manager (Neil Critchley).

“I started to think about my future towards the end of the season when questions were starting to get asked. When you get to this age and you have things off the field with my wife and my kids, it’s almost step by step.

“This football career doesn’t last forever and you need to be thankful that you find yourself in this great environment, enjoying these latter years while you still get to call yourself a professional footballer.

“If I can go to work knowing family life and home life is very consistent, then that improves professional performance- which was apparent last year and long may that continue. I’ll try my best to apply myself for Blackpool football club, and when I’m at home I’ll try to be a good husband and a good dad.”

Rhodes had been a popular figure across his two stints with Huddersfield, scoring 96 goals in 212 games, but admits he didn’t see his future at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“As soon as I left there last year to come on loan to Blackpool for that first game away to Lincoln, in my mind my time at Huddersfield was done,” he added.

“I know I was still technically their player but my contract was running down and Blackpool had taken over the last nine months.

“All focus was on the season ahead.”

Rhodes states rejoining the Seasiders was his number one priority and he had no interest in talks with anyone else while conversations were ongoing with the Fylde Coast club.

“There wasn’t an appetite,” he said.

“We knew towards the end of last season that something might be in the offing at Blackpool. It was very much let’s speak to them first and see what can be done.

“It was courtesy, and loyalty was very much on their side. If talks happened to break down then I would’ve looked elsewhere to see what possibilities might arise.