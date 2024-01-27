'The Footballing Gods weren’t smiling on us' admits Blackpool boss following disappointing draw with Charlton Athletic

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The Seasiders were dominant for large periods of the game, but initially struggled to break the deadlock. Hayden Coulson saw an effort cleared off the line, while Jordan Rhodes scuffed a shot at close-range with the goal at his mercy, before Karamoko Dembele eventually opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half.

An own goal from Marvin Ekpiteta pulled the visitors back level, and after that Critchley’s side were unable to apply the same level pressure onto the Addicks defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve played worse than that and have won games,” admitted the Blackpool boss.

"I don’t think we were great against Lincoln and won 2-0; we played far better football today and haven’t got the result- that was the only thing missing. We looked like a really good team, we made Charlton look ordinary at times, we should’ve got the three points, but this could be an important one come the end of the season.

"We played very well in the first half. We played on the front foot with real purpose and created real opportunities; the only thing we were missing was a goal. I was saying to the staff at the break: ‘Is it going to be one of those days?’

"Jordan’s miss was unlike him, you’d expect him to score- that typified that it wasn’t meant to be for us today, maybe the Footballing Gods weren’t smiling on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the point when we did score, you just think we had the game in our grasp, but we didn’t quite finish them off. It was a brilliant finish from Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele), as soon as it left his foot I knew it was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s disappointing not to get three points, but if you don’t win, you’ve got to make sure you don’t lose. Charlton have some quality at the top end of the pitch and they got a bit of quality with the goal, and we didn’t have the rub of the green that we needed. It’s a point, and we keep moving forward.