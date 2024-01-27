Blackpool player ratings V Charlton Athletic: Three score 8/10 while other pick up sevens in frustrating draw

Neil Critchley’s side had a number of chances to take the lead, before Karamoko Dembele eventually edged them in front at the beginning of the second half.

An own goal from Marvin Ekpiteta pulled the Addicks back level, as the Seasiders were unable to take full advantage of results elsewhere going in their favour.

Blackpool had the first clear opportunity of the game in the 15th minute, with Hayden Coulson seeing an effort cleared off the line by Macauley Gillesphey. Space opened up for the Middlesbrough loanee after some good work for CJ Hamilton down the right wing and a flick from Jordan Rhodes, allowing the wing-back time to adjust his feet to get a shot away.

A few other half chances also came the Seasiders’ way. A superb cross to the back post from James Husband just needed tapping in, but no one could connect with the ball to beat Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Down the other end, Alfie May had two good opportunities for the visitors. The striker’s first effort was blocked by Ekpiteta, before his second attempt was stopped by Dan Grimshaw- who was back in the team after recovering from his collision in the recent FA Cup third round replay defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The best chance of the first half came the way of Rhodes. The 33-year-old blocked a really poor clearance from Maynard-Brewer, but with the goal wide open, he scuffed his shot and allowed the Charlton keeper to recover, in what was a rare sitter from the Huddersfield loanee.

Ahead of the break, Blackpool came agonisingly close again. After a good pass through from Dembele, Kyle Joseph looked to find his strike partner in the box. Lucas Ness was on hand to provide an interception, but found the back of his own net, with the ball smashing against the post from his block. Meanwhile, Freddie Ladapo did put the ball past Grimshaw; with his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

After being involved in a collision with Maynard-Brewer during the opening 45 minutes, Rhodes was replaced by Shayne Lavery at half time, but the Seasiders did not let their heads drop despite losing their leading goal scoring.

Moments after the restart, Joseph smashed a shot against the crossbar, as Critchley’s side started to increase the pressure on their opponents.

In the 51st minute, the deadlock was finally broken. Possession was won back in a dangerous area, with the ball coming to Dembele, who took a moment to compose himself before releasing a clinical effort into the bottom corner. Other chances followed to double the lead. Joseph had an effort blocked in the box, while substitute Lavery put a header just wide of the post.

Against the run of play, Charlton pulled themselves level, with a deflected cross off Ekpiteta wrong-footing Grimshaw and finding the back of the net. From there the game become more end-to-end, as both teams searched for a winner.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Charlton Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw didn't really have too much to do in the game. The keeper made a good stop to deny Alfie May in the first half, but couldn't do anything about the own goal after the break. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey- 7.5 Olly Casey was on hand with a number of big challenges and won some important aerial battles for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 6.5 On the whole it was a solid afternoon for Marvin Ekpiteta, who made an important block to stop a Alfie May shot in the first half. He was unfortunate with the own goal, with the ball deflecting in off his leg. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 7.5 James Husband also made some important contributions at both ends of the field- including a dangerous cross in the back post that just needed to be finished at the back post. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales