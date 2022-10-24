The fascinating figures that prove Blackpool are the Championship’s entertainers with Bristol City and Hull City

Only two sides in the second tier have been involved in games with more goals than the Seasiders so far this term – Bristol City and Hull City.

There have been 51 goals in the Robins’ 17 games so far this season. It’s the same number for Hull, although they’ve played a game fewer.

There have been 46 goals involved in Blackpool’s 16 league games so far this term, which is an average of 2.875 goals per game.

By comparison, Blackpool’s fierce rivals Preston North End – who were beaten 4-2 at Bloomfield Road in the derby on Saturday – are unsurprisingly bottom of the table, with only 25 goals being scored in their 17 games, an average of 1.4 goals per game.

Only 26 goals have been involved in Coventry City’s games, but they have played four fewer than Preston owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.

As for the Seasiders, they’ve been involved in three 3-3 games this season, against Burnley, Bristol City and Sheffield United earlier this month.

CJ Hamilton and the Seasiders were at their thrilling best on Saturday

The weekend’s 4-2 victory against Preston means they’ve been involved in four six-goal thrillers this season.

Ryan Lowe’s men had only conceded 10 times before their trip to the seaside, but their supposedly rock-solid defence were no match for Appleton’s ruthless men.

It means 28.57 per cent of the goals PNE have conceded this season have been scored by Blackpool.

Bizarrely, because Preston’s second goal has been noted as an own goal, Callum Connolly has contributed nine per cent of their goals scored this season.

In Blackpool’s last four games alone, 20 goals have been scored and conceded.

Only seven sides in the second tier have scored more than Blackpool this season, but by the same token only Bristol City and Hull have shipped more goals.

Involved in games with most goals (goals for and goals against)

Bristol City – 51 (25+26)

Hull – 51 (20+31)

Blackpool – 46 (21+25)

Burnley – 44 (29+15)

Swansea – 44 (22+22)

Watford – 43 (23+20)

QPR – 42 (25+17)

Reading – 42 (19+23)

Sheffield United – 42 (26+16)

West Brom – 42 (20+22)

Millwall – 41 (22+19)

Norwich City – 41 (23+18)

Sunderland – 41 (21+20)

Wigan – 41 (17+24)

Blackburn – 40 (22+18)

Middlesbrough – 40 (19+21)

Huddersfield – 38 (16+22)

Luton – 38 (20+18)

Stoke – 37 (17+20)

Rotherham – 35 (18+17)

Birmingham – 31 (16+15)

Cardiff – 31 (19+21)

Coventry – 26 (12+14)