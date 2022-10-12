The EFL's £200m streaming move which could impact Blackpool, Burnley and Preston North End

Under the current rules, any EFL fixture with a 3pm kick-off falls under the “blackout” rule, meaning the game cannot be shown on TV or streamed in the United Kingdom.

The rule was set up to protect attendance figures and dates back to the 1960s.

At the moment, only overseas fans can tune into the club’s streaming service to watch 3pm kick-offs.

However, the EFL have confirmed that an invitation to bid for live rights will be sent out to interested parties in the next 24 hours – a move which could lead to the end of the blackout.

The EFL will likely target social media and streaming powerhouses, including Facebook, Netflix, Google, Apple and Amazon as well as the main domestic rights holders, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The broadcast rights will be available from the beginning of season 2024/25 when the current five-year agreement with Sky Sports expires.

Every EFL fixture could soon be made available to broadcast. Would you be in favour?

Rights for all 1,891 matches across the League, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and all end of season play-off matches are available for prospective bidders.

The EFL say they are taking ‘a fresh and new approach to this latest rights cycle’, adding that they are ‘inviting proposals that embrace innovation and offer contemporary solutions that cater for changing audience habits’.

“With 54 per cent of the UK population watching EFL football on television each year and a global audience of more than 400 million, it’s an exciting time to be going to market for the league’s broadcast rights," said EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright.

“While the appetite for EFL football remains stronger than ever, we want to grow this audience further.

"We are inviting proposals from organisations that can enhance and develop the league’s offering, taking a new and innovative approach to how people consume EFL content.

"Alongside the EFL’s rich tradition and distinguished history there is a desire to evolve, grow and innovate in order to grow our audience further and we’re looking for a partner or partners who share that vision.”

Bidders must submit responses by 5pm on November 21, 2022.

