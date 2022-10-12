The midfielder made a real impact off the bench after replacing Sonny Carey at half-time, providing bite in the middle of the park.

He also helped organise Blackpool’s midfield three, which restricted Watford to very little during the second-half having previously looked a real threat during the first.

It was no coincidence that the Seasiders dominated the second-half, sealing a much-needed 3-1 win late on thanks to Jerry Yates’ late double.

Pool will have to take it steady with the 33-year-old given his recent injury problems and the fact he’s still working his way up to full match fitness.

But when Bridcutt is given time on the pitch, Appleton knows the midfielder will produce the goods.

“I’ve known Liam for a number of years now. He was my captain at Lincoln,” Pool’s head coach said.

“He does a job and he knows that role, especially out of possession, better than anyone at this level.

“You can play certain types of number sixes in your team. You’ve seen Charlie (Patino) in there for a couple of games and he’s a different type, he’ll get you playing.

“But Liam just gets you into good areas. He snaps into tackles and he demands from his teammates. You can see he doesn’t shut up on the pitch either, he’s constantly dragging people in.

