The Arsenal loanee featured in every minute of Blackpool’s three games last week, which is the first time he’s done that at senior level.

Prior to his loan move to Bloomfield Road, the 18-year-old has only been accustomed to playing academy football.

“There’s a massive difference, it’s ruthless,” the midfielder told Blackpool’s preview show.

“As this month shows, it’s Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, whereas academy football is once a week.

“Getting those three games in a week is relentless, so you have to get that recovery right and get yourself ready to put in the same amount of effort, if not more, for the next game.

“I’m really enjoying it though. I always look forward to games, I always look forward to showing people what I can do.

“For me, it’s all about developing. Ultimately it’s about getting the three points but it’s about playing together as a team and trying to find different ways of getting three points.

“It’s not always going to be pretty football, but if we stick together, show commitment and passion, it’s about getting three points.”

On the difference between academy football and the Championship, the England Under-20 international added: “When I was at Arsenal with the Under-21s, every goal kick was about playing out from the back. It was about different structures and different patterns of play.

“The coach always said it’s not about winning, it’s about developing our style and developing as players.

“Obviously winning is a bonus but at that level it’s about just trying to play the style the boss Mikel (Arteta) wants to play in the first-team.

“But when you come to first-team football in the Championship, it’s ruthless. Everything is about getting the three points.

“Not everything is going to be pretty, but it’s about finding small details and finding different ways to get the three points.

