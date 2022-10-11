Supercomputer rates Blackpool's survival chances as Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are tipped to struggle
Blackpool’s win against Watford has given Michael Appleton’s side some much-needed breathing space at the bottom end of the Championship.
The Seasiders now find themselves in 19th, four points clear of West Brom and Huddersfield Town, following their 3-1 win against Slaven Bilic’s side.
A goalless draw for the Baggies proved to be the last straw for Steve Bruce, who was unsurprisingly sacked after winning just one of his opening 13 games this season.
But it’s Coventry City who remain bottom of the table following their 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.
While Mark Robins’ side have played three games fewer than some owing to their pitch issues, they’ve still won only one of their first 10 fixtures.
It leaves the Sky Blues on just seven points, while Huddersfield and West Brom are on 11 apiece.
The likes of Middlesbrough, Hull City, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Stoke City and Birmingham City also find themselves within close proximity to the bottom three.
It remains extremely tight throughout the division, with just five points separating 16th and sixth, and it's likely to change considerably prior to the World Cup next month, with eight games still to play before the tournament kicks off.
Blackpool’s win at the weekend was their first in five and it comes at a pivotal time ahead of another tough fixture away to league leaders Sheffield United on Saturday.
But after the trip to Bramall Lane, Appleton’s men have back-to-back home games to look forward to against Hull and fierce rivals Preston North End respectively.
Can Blackpool build on their return to winning ways and put some more points on the board?
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are forecasted to survive this season – albeit it’s likely to be a lot closer than last season.
The ‘supercomputer’ has them finishing 20th, one place lower than their current position, six points above the dropzone.
Appleton’s men are predicted to finish on 56 points, just four fewer than their tally under Neil Critchley last season.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 19 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.
The Yorkshire trio of Hull, Huddersfield and Rotherham are the three sides predicted to go down, while Coventry are expected to stay up by the skin of their teeth.
The Seasiders also have an eight per cent chance of finishing in the play-offs, three per cent chance of finishing second and a one per cent chance of winning the league.
Here’s FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table in full:
1. Norwich City (82 pts)
2. Sheffield United (80 pts)
3. Burnley (76 pts)
4. Watford (71 pts)
5. QPR (70 pts)
6. Swansea City (67 pts)
7. Preston (66 pts)
8. Luton Town (66 pts)
9. West Brom (65 pts)
10. Blackburn Rovers (64 pts)
11. Millwall (63 pts)
12. Stoke City (62 pts)
13. Cardiff City (62 pts)
14. Middlesbrough (62 pts)
15. Reading (60 pts)
16. Sunderland (59 pts)
17. Birmingham City (59 pts)
18. Wigan Athletic (57 pts)
19. Bristol City (57 pts)
20. BLACKPOOL (56 pts)
21. Coventry City (54 pts)
22. Huddersfield Town (50 pts)
23. Rotherham United (49 pts)
24. Hull City (49 pts)