The difference Middlesbrough loanee has made to Blackpool's left side since January arrival

Hayden Coulson (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The wing-back was involved in both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury, as he scored for the time in Tangerine after providing the assist for Karamoko Dembele’s opener.

Many were left impressed by his display, and the improvement he has shown following his arrival at Bloomfield Road. His impact on the team as a whole hasn’t gone unnoticed either- putting into action what was promised.

Neil Critchley has emphasised a number of times, Coulson was brought in to give the Seasiders more balance on the left side. Prior to the 25-year-old’s arrival, there had been a constant battle for that position in the Blackpool XI. Andy Lyons, Owen Dale and Dominic Thompson had all been used in that role, with none of them really looking like true naturals there for one reason or another.

At one point it was probably the toughest selection dilemma. Each player used there had put in a few decent displays, but consistency was lacking, and there seemed to be a constant chop and change.

When Coulson was brought in, it seemed as if he had been given full backing. Thompson was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the season, while on Deadline Day Owen Dale was sold to Oxford United, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season anyway.

The Middlesbrough man has missed just two games since arriving, with one being due to injury. Defensively he has been more involved, making an average of 2.4 tackles per game according to SofaScore.

That is considerably more than the others who have played there- Lyons (0.9), Thompson (0.6) and Dale (0.8), which is most likely down to him being more of a natural in the role.

Coulson also has a better average for balls recovered (4.4), interceptions (1.4), and clearances (1.6) per game, showing what he’s brought defensively.

Offensively he has also been able to have an impact, and is certainly more involved in matches, making an average of 45.1 touches per game, compared to Lyons (26.2), Thompson (42.2) and Dale (26.5).