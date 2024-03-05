'Wouldn't be bothered:' Blackpool faithful have their say on which out of contract players should be offered new deals

Shayne Lavery is among the Blackpool players who are out of contract (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Shayne Lavery, Matty Virtue and Richard O’Donnell could all depart Bloomfield Road for free at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Sonny Carey, James Husband and third choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman are also coming to the end of their current deals, but do have options for an additional 12 months.

Loanees Jordan Rhodes, Karamoko Dembele, Hayden Coulson and George Byers will also leave at the conclusion of the campaign unless the club can agree deals to keep them permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing which out of contract players they’d like to keep, one fan wrote: “Next to none. They’ll take up Hubby and Carey options I’d imagine, other than that, wouldn’t be bothered if none of them get one. Lavery averages one goal in five and is rarely fit, a waste of a wage these days, which is a shame.”

Another added: "Ekpiteta is the only one I’d want to keep. Of the loans it’ll be a test of our ambition to see if we can tie down down Dembele and Byers. Coulson has played well in the last couple of games, if he can continue that form then he’d make a good signing also.”

A third agreed: “Marvin and O’Donnell. Would like to sign the loan players we have at the minute.”

While a fourth stated: “Need to keep Lavery and O’Donnell; Big Marv maybe, but the rest need to go. Time to cut off the dead wood and build a new team with experience and build around the up and coming youngsters if we don’t make the play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad