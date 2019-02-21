Terry McPhillips: There is a buzz around Blackpool following appointment of receiver

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says he's felt a "buzz" around the town since the club was placed into receivership.

READ MORE: Blackpool players fully focused on football says Ollie Turton as appointment of receiver is confirmed

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Paul Cooper has been inside Bloomfield Road for the first time today after the High Court gave official approval to his appointment.

That essentially means he, and not Owen Oyston, is in control of the day-to-day running of the football club.

That has caused excitement among Blackpool fans who have pencilled in the home game against Southend United on Saturday, March 9 as the fixture where supporters will return.

Speaking this lunchtime, McPhillips said: “The receiver is in now and I have spoken to him, although I’ve not had a meeting face-to-face yet so I’m still in the dark to where it goes from here.

“But I can’t tell you much more than that. But there is a buzz around the place.

“I’ve just met two lads in the Subway on the way back to the stadium from Squires and they were buzzing, they can’t wait for Accrington and they can’t wait for Southend.

“I met a lad in the shop last week and he was buzzing. He was my age. He gave my goose-pimples and the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up he was that enthusiastic about coming back after four years for him.

“These other two lads as well, they were very complimentary and they can’t wait to come back.

“You know there are thousands more of them and that’s the exciting thing.”

When asked about what he has discussed with the receiver, the Pool boss added: “It was just like an introduction and he said he hoped to meet me soon. That’s it, really.

“I don’t think he was allowed to tell me a lot. I don’t really know the politics of it, but he is now so perhaps we’ll meet this afternoon."