Blackpool players fully focused on football says Ollie Turton as appointment of receiver is confirmed

Blackpool’s Ollie Turton insists the focus remains very much on the pitch for the club’s players after the latest court developments.

The appointment of a receiver to take control of the club and recoup the £25m still owed by Owen Oyston to former director Valeri Belokon has been confirmed by the High Court.

This could lead to uncertainty at the club but Turton is confident the players won’t allow the off-field matters to impact on their performances.

The 26-year-old said: “We can’t affect anything that happens off the pitch.Our job is literally to go out there and put a good performance on for the fans.

“We get told bits and bobs but we just concentrate on putting good performances in. We only know as much as yourselves know.

“We try not to allow it to get in our heads. We just go and play the games.”

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this Saturday, when they will take on Oxford United looking to continue an impressive run of results.

Pool, now seven games unbeaten, followed their 2-0 home win over Walsall with creditable draws away at Sunderland and Charlton Athletic.

That leaves Terry McPhillips’ men in eighth position in League One, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Despite avoiding defeat away to two sides in the promotion hunt in the last 10 days, Turton revealed the squad were a little disappointed not to have done even better.

“After the Sunderland game we felt we should have gone on to win the game,” he added.

“It was a set-piece we conceded from and those things happen.

“But you would have taken draws from the two away games.”

Turton returned to midfield on Saturday as Blackpool changed their system to match Charlton’s diamond formation in the 0-0 draw at The Valley.

While predominantly a right-back, the former Crewe man continues to impress wherever he plays, whether that be on right side of defence, at left-back or in central midfield.

Turton insists he’s not too bothered where he’s utilised in the team as long as he is given a starting role.

“I really don’t mind,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of questions about where I want to play but I’ll do what I’m asked to do.

“I do enjoy playing in midfield because you’re always involved and there’s a lot of action in there. It’s enjoyable.

“As long as I’m playing I’m not too fussed and I’ll try to do the best for the team. I’ll always put the hard work in.”