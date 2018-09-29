Terry McPhillips speaks of pride after Blackpool's draw against Peterborough United

Terry McPhillips spoke of his pride at his side's performance in Blackpool's fully deserved 2-2 draw against high-flying Peterborough United.

MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 2-2 Blackpool

The Seasiders were more than a match for the Posh, who at the start of the day were sitting pretty at the top of League One.

But goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Nathan Delfouneso earned McPhillips' men a point to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

“We like to make it exciting, it was a hell of game," he said. "You certainly got your money’s worth if you paid to watch it.

“The lads were unbelievable with their spirit and getting all those blocks, but I’ve just watched the highlights back and we have had the better chances. With Jordan’s (Thompson) the chance at the end, we could have snuck it.

“But I’m really proud of the players. To a man in that second half in particular, we were outstanding.

“They were two brilliant goals, but to be fair their second strike was a hell of a strike as well.

“So there was lots of goalmouth action at both ends and they threw the kitchen sink at the end.

“But Jordan Thompson had the best chance for us and we thought it was in, but he just couldn’t adjust his feet.

“That was a shame but they’ve had a good go at the end, so it had the lot really.”

The point at London Road is a nice early birthday present for McPhillips, who turns 50 on Monday.

The Pool boss added: “Who told you that? That’s nonsense. I’m not 50 for ages. Well, not until Monday anyway.

“So it’s a start of a good weekend for me and the lads too.

“I’m delighted for everyone and I thought the supporters were superb, they were fantastic and got behind the team.

“It’s important to have that. I go back to Tuesday night where there isn’t as many supporters in the ground but they keep the main stand open and we get half a bit more and they were behind their dugout.

“The atmosphere was phenomenal and it does help the lads, there’s no two ways about that.”