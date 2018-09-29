MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 2-2 Blackpool

Blackpool claimed an impressive point away to high flying Peterborough United to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

The Seasiders delivered another superb display against their free-scoring opponents who were top of the table at the start of the day.

Blackpool were more than worthy of their point, which they claimed thanks to goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Nathan Delfouneso, on both occasions levelling after the hosts had taken the lead as Terry McPhillips' men conceded their first away goals of the season.

Blackpool will rue a missed chance to win what was a pulsating, end-to-end affair after Jordan Thompson shot wide with the goal at his mercy late on.

But they will also have Mark Howard to thank for making an unbelievable fingertip save in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time.

McPhillips sprung something of a surprise in naming his side, taking joint top scorer Mark Cullen out of the team and replacing him with Armand Gnanduillet.

In came Callum Guy to make his first league start for the Seasiders, with John O’Sullivan dropping down to the bench.

Peterborough, meanwhile, named an unchanged side from last weekend’s 4-2 win against Gillingham, with former Pool man Colin Daniel named at left back and Callum Cooke on the bench.

The first shot on goal of the day came from Peterborough eight minutes in, with midfielder Jamie Walker sending a low shot just wide of the Blackpool goal.

But it was the Seasiders who had the clearest openings early on, both falling to winger Nathan Delfouneso.

The first came after Liam Feeney clipped a ball into him at the back post, but he failed to manoeuvre some space for himself and he was eventually crowded out.

He should have given Blackpool the lead with the second chance, shooting straight at Aaron Champion after being played in by a superb defence-splitting ball from Jay Spearing.

As dangerous as Peterborough looked in attack, they left plenty of gaps at the other end for Blackpool to exploit - it was just a case of finding that killer ball in the final third.

The hosts went close on 20 minutes from a 30-yard free kick, as Marcus Maddison curled the set piece over the wall but just wide of Howard’s far post.

For all of Blackpool’s good early work, they found themselves a goal down just before the half hour mark.

It came after Jay Spearing was booked for a late challenge on Alex Woodyard, allowing Siriki Dembele the chance to loft a free kick to defender Rhys Bennett, who headed his side in front.

Mark Howard got a strong hand to his effort but was unable to keep it out of the net, as Blackpool conceded their first away goal of the season.

Blackpool responded well to the goal, going close twice in quick succession just before the interval.

Jordan Thompson played a precise through ball which found its way to Feeney, whose shot was deflected away for a corner.

Spearing was the man to take the subsequent set piece, with his delivery finding Curtis Tilt who crashed a bullet header onto the crossbar with what was Blackpool’s clearest opportunity of the half.

Marc Bola whipped in a delicious cross in from the left at the start of the second half, which Bennett turned away for a corner just ahead of Armand Gnanduillet who was ready to pounce.

The Seasiders eventually grabbed the equaliser their play deserved, with Gnanduillet tapping home from close range after a well-worked move.

It started with Feeney playing in Delfouneso down the right, with the winger passing the ball back to Gnanduillet who had the simple task of turning the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

However the leveller seemed to spring the hosts into life, as Ivan Toney went close to restoring Peterborough’s lead just a minute later as he rattled the woodwork with a howitzer from just outside the box.

Steve Evans’ men did get their noses back in front on 64 minutes though, as substitute Mark O’Hara lashed a 25-yard effort beyond Howard and into the top corner.

The end-to-end, frantic nature of the game only heightened as Delfouneso levelled for Blackpool just two minutes later, and some goal it was too.

The ball was laid off to him on the edge of the box and the forward decided to take it first time on his left foot, guiding it into the top corner with a sublime effort.

Blackpool cut Peterborough open with impressive ease but somehow, Jordan Thompson wasted a glorious chance to put the Seasiders in front for the first time.

Feeney picked him out at the back post and, with an open goal greeting him, the midfielder somehow skewed his effort wide of goal.

Tilt and Michael Nottingham made some vital blocks to deny Peterborough clear shooting chances inside the Blackpool box, as the Seasiders desperately tried to stem the wave of late attacks.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but, and it almost came Peterborough’s way as Jason Naismith unleashed a powerful effort that was flying towards the top corner, but Howard got across his goal to make a superb fingertip stop.

TEAMS:

Peterborough: Chapman, Naismith, Bennett, Daniel, Tafazolli, Woodyard, Walker (Cummings), Dembele (Ward), Maddison, Toney, Godden (O'Hara)



Subs not used: Tyler, Reed, Cooke, Yorweth

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Guy (Nottingham), Thompson, Delfouneso, Feeney (McLaughlin), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Boney, O'Connor, O'Sullivan, Dodoo, Cullen





Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 6,269