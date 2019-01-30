Terry McPhillips explains why Nya Kirby wasn't allowed to take Blackpool's late penalty in Wycombe draw

Terry McPhillips has revealed he ordered Curtis Tilt to take the ball off Nya Kirby to allow Harry Pritchard to dispatch a late penalty to secure Blackpool a point against Wycombe.

Kirby, handed his debut off the bench in last night's 2-2 draw, won the Seasiders an 85th minute penalty after being brought down in the box.

The 18-year-old England U17 World Cup winner, on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace, immediately picked the ball up to take the penalty himself.

But, with Blackpool's usual penalty taker Jay Spearing off the pitch having picked up an early knee injury, it fell to Harry Pritchard to do the honours.

So McPhillips ordered Tilt to take the ball off Kirby and hand it to Pritchard, who confidently sent his spot kick into the top corner via the underside of the bar.

The Pool boss, who also handed a debut to Elias Sorensen, explained why he brought the two youngsters off the bench and why he didn't want Kirby taking the penalty.

He said: “We were losing, weren’t we?

“Plus I thought this game was the right one because they’ve had a couple of weeks with us now.

“Nya has had a bit longer than Elias, but the plan was to get them on and get them involved.

“Elias didn’t really get a chance but Nya has won us the penalty. It was a brilliant bit of skill from him and he’s certainly got that ability.

“He produced the goods and then he wanted to take the penalty but that wasn’t happening.

“I got Tilty to get Harry Pritchard on it and he took the ball off the lad which was brilliant.

“I know he’s a young lad and he’s won us the penalty but it’s not make-it-and-take-it like in school, that’s not for us.

“Harry has got a great record of taking penalties for Maidenhead and that was it. If Jay’s not on then it’s Harry but Nya didn’t know that.

“Tilty went and took the ball off him and Harry did the rest and dispatched it brilliantly.”