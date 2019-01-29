Terry McPhillips hopes for one more Blackpool signing before deadline

Terry McPhillips revealed Blackpool have some “irons in the fire” before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday.

READ MORE Blackpool 2 Wycombe 2: Harry Pritchard's late penalty rescues a point

The Pool boss had hinted the club’s business for the month was finished following last week’s capture of Elias Sorensen.

But after the departures of Ryan McLaughlin and Mark Cullen, McPhillips is hoping to bring in one more body before the deadline.

“I hope there will be some business coming in, not so going out,” the Pool boss said last night. “We’re hoping to get one in and we’ve got some irons in the fire.

“As far as I know the only player anyone has come in for is Ryan McLaughlin (sold to Rochdale).

“Obviously we’ve had the game and there was a big list of scouts here, so we’ll see what happens.”

McPhillips was talking after the 2-2 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Harry Pritchard netted a late penalty to rescue a point for Pool, who twice came back from behind.

The Seasiders trailed at half-time to Ade Akinfenwa’s 12th-minute strike. Ben Heneghan equalised early in the second half only for Joe Jacobson to restore Wycombe’s lead within three minutes.

Pritchard coolly dispatched his spot-kick in the 85th minute after debutant Nya Kirby had been brought down to extend the Seasiders’ unbeaten run to four games and maintain eighth place in League One.

McPhillips said: “Considering we scored late on it’s probably good point, but I think it’s disappointing we haven’t won the game

“We were the dominant team but we didn’t defend their set- plays very well and we paid the price.

“We haven’t defended well enough and we’ve got to do better for both goals, simple as that.

“In the end it’s a disappointing scoreline but we were losing the game, so to come back and get the draw is good.

“I thought the attitude and application was superb. We just didn’t have the quality to finish them off.

“Nya has won us the penalty to get the draw with a brilliant bit of skill and he’s certainly got that ability.

“He produced the goods and then he wanted to take the penalty but that wasn’t happening.

“Tilty (Curtis Tilt) went and took the ball off him and Harry did the rest. He dispatched it brilliantly.”

There were fears the game wouldn’t go ahead after heavy rainfall left large sections under water, but the pitch improved as the day wore on and the match survived two pitch inspections.

Despite the poor state of the surface, Blackpool managed to play some intricate football on the deck.

“Fair play to the players,” McPhillips said. “They had the confidence and belief to play and they did. With the state of the pitch they’ve done really well.

“And if you had seen the state of it at 3.30pm, it was really under water and the groundsman has done really well to get the water off and get the game on.”