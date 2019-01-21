Terry McPhillips delighted to bring in-demand Newcastle striker to Blackpool

Terry McPhillips is delighted Blackpool were able to see off the competition and wrap up the loan signing of sought-after Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen.

The 19-year-old attracted plenty of interest in recent weeks, with North East-based non-league sides Gateshead and Hartlepool keen to do a deal while Pool's League One rivals Oxford United were also said to be monitoring him.

However it was the Seasiders who were able to seal the loan signing of the Magpies striker to bolster their attacking options.

McPhillips said: “Elias has just returned from international duty, where he has scored twice for Denmark’s U21s in two games against Mexico, adding to what has already been an impressive first-half of the season.

“He’s scored 19 goals in all competitions for Newcastle’s under-23s and is the top scorer in Premier League 2 Division 2.

“We’re bringing him to the club to add to the goalscoring department and he’s raring to go for the opportunity.

“We’re delighted to have him and thank Newcastle United for allowing the loan move to happen.

"We had a similar arrangement with Sean Longstaff last season and it’s been great to watch his development since, making his Premier League debut at Anfield and playing more games since.

“Hopefully Elias can have a similar impact with us and return to Newcastle United benefitting from the whole experience.”