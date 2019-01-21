Elias Sorensen inspired by Sean Longstaff to make move from Newcastle to Blackpool

New Blackpool signing Elias Sorensen admits he has been inspired by his Newcastle United teammate Sean Longstaff to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Sorensen, who has netted 19 times for Newcastle's U23 side this season, has joined the Seasiders on loan until the end of the season.

He follows in the footsteps of Longstaff, who scored nine times in 45 appearances on loan from the Magpies last season.

The midfielder recently made his first Premier League start for his boyhood club, following that up with his first goal in the recent FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

“You see Sean getting a few games in the Premier League now and he went away to Blackpool and Kilmarnock, so a few loan spells for him worked very well,” Sørensen said.

“I spoke to him about it (this move) and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well.

“I’m excited to see what it brings. Hopefully I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of.”