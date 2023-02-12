'Tells you something': EFL pundit pinpoints possible reason for Blackpool's recent struggles

That’s the verdict of EFL pundit Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who was reflecting on Blackpool’s poor form while watching the highlights of their weekend draw against Rotherham United.

The stalemate means the Seasiders are now without a win in their last 13 league games, which leaves them bottom of the Championship.

Since enjoying a goal-crazy October, Yates has also failed to find the back of the net in his last 13 league outings, although he was on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

The striker did come close to ending that run in stoppage-time, only to be denied by goalkeeper Viktor Johannson.

It was a game low on quality and low on chances, although Rotherham were denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

When asked if either side deserved to win, Sweetman-Kirk told ITV’s Football Highlights show: “I don’t think so on this showing.

The Seasiders need to get Jerry Yates firing if they're to stay up in the Championship

“This is Jerry Yates going through here and he hasn’t scored in 13 league games and Blackpool are winless in 13, which probably tells you something.

“Rotherham will still be happy. Well, I wouldn’t say happy, but in terms of how many goals they were conceding it was 13 in five games previously.

“But they’re on an unbeaten run now where they’ve drawn with Sheffield United and Watford and beat Blackburn Rovers.”

Yates remains Blackpool’s top goalscorer with 10 this term, six in front of Gary Madine who is currently suspended.