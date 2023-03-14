Team of Blackpool legends see off rivals PNE to recreate magic of 1953 FA Cup triumph - 70 years on

Blackpool saw off the Royal Engineers, Upton Park FC and fierce rivals Preston North End to pick up the trophy at the home of English football, St George’s Park.

The competition’s finals day took place on Sunday, March 12 with the four sides taking part in a round robin tournament.

The FA Generation Cup was launched last year to mark 150 years of the FA Cup.

Blackpool beat Royal Engineers 2-1 in their opening game before overcoming Upton Park FC 1-0 to make it two wins from two.

Despite losing their group opener, PNE thrashed Royal Engineers 4-0 to set up a winner takes all affair between the old enemies to decide the tournament winners.

Blackpool’s captain for the day, Danny Coid, who was part of the 2001 Third Division play-off winning Blackpool team, said he always knew it would come down to the clash against the Lilywhites.

The Seasiders boasted a perfect record to win all three group games

“I just had a feeling it would be a Blackpool vs Preston final,” he said.

“It was always going to happen, wasn’t it?

"Did I think we’d cruise to a 2-0 win? No. But we took our chances when we got them and that was it.”

Former England International Rickie Lambert was also part of the Blackpool side alongside the likes of Paul Rachubka and Andy Morrell.

Captain for the day Danny Coid is presented with the trophy

“For the older boys it means a lot,” Lambert said.

“I’ve seen what the rivalry means to the fans. It was all in good nature, but you don’t want to lose so it was good to get one over on them.”

Competition rules meant the Seasiders had to have a minimum of three over 50’s in their squad and skipper Coid recognised the hard work of the older members of the team.

“I didn’t think we’d actually win it to be honest,” said the Pool legend.

“The older lads who managed the three games did an absolutely amazing job, without them we wouldn’t have won it.”

Having won the tournament, Lambert reflected on a fantastic day for the Seasiders.