Blackpool legends out to recreate magic of 1953 FA Cup win 70 years on

The Seasiders have made the finals of the FA Generation Cup, a tournament that celebrates the heritage and history of the world’s most famous cup competition.

It takes place at St George’s Park, the home of English football, on Sunday, March 11.

Blackpool will come up against their fierce rivals Preston North End as well as the Royal Engineers and Upton Park FC.

The competition was launched last year to mark 150 years of the FA Cup and was won by Crystal Palace.

This year’s version, which began with 16 trams taking part, celebrates the first decade of the FA Cup, pre the Football League. All of the competing clubs entered the competition during that time.

Blackpool’s squad includes the likes of Paul Rachubka, Colin Hendry, Danny Coid, Jamie Milligan, Gary Brabin, Keigan Parker, Rickie Lambert, Andy Preece and Brett Ormerod.

The Blackpool team includes a number of legendary former players. Picture: Andy Nunn

The format means each side must only name five players under the age of 40, while there must also be a minimum of three players over 50 in the squad.

While the games are 11-a-side, matches only last for 45 minutes as opposed to 90. Sides are able to name squads of 24 players and there is no limit to roll-on, roll-off substitutions.

The Seasiders qualified for the finals thanks to a 6-2 win over Darwen FC and a 2-2 draw against Bolton Wanderers, which saw them top their group on four points.

Pool kick-off the day’s finals against the Royal Engineers at 11.30am, before facing Upton Park FC an hour later. Their third and final clash, the big one, comes against fierce rivals Preston at 1.45pm.

The team with the most points at the end of the day will be crowned this year’s champions.

It’s free to watch and supporters are welcome to attend. A collection will be held for the Jeff Astle Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of brain injury in sport at all levels of the game.