Team of Blackpool FC legends to take on Fleetwood Town to raise vital funds for Isabelle Grundy

The six-year-old was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer known as Stage 4 Neuroblastoma last summer.

Her family are now seeking potentially life-saving cancer treatment in the USA, to the cost of £200,000.

That figure has amazingly already been raised, but funds raised from this charity football match will also help Isabelle’s family with additional, on-going costs.

A team of former Blackpool and Fleetwood players will meet in a legends contest at Highbury Stadium on Sunday, May 1 (4pm kick-off).

The likes of Bob Harris, Ciaran Donnelly, Rory Prendergast, Phil Clarkson and Keigan Parker are all expected to turn out in tangerine.

Ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood man Jamie Milligan will turn out for Town alongside favourites such as Nathan Pond, Richie Allen, Scott Davies, Gareth Seddon and Lennie Reid.

A bumper charity auction and raffle, as well as an evening disco and entertainment will complete the day, which is being organised by Fleetwood Town FC All Stars.

The All Stars, a committee of local Fleetwood supporters, some of whom are former players themselves, hope to raise more than £10,000.

Fleetwood Town All Stars spokesman Val Barton said : “This year we decided to focus our campaign funds on Isabelle, which is a cause which has touched everyone’s hearts.

"We’re hoping people can get behind this event.

The day’s action kicks off at 3.30pm with a penalty shoot out with Fleetwood Under-8s, before the match gets underway half an hour later.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets Old Boys Band will play during the interval.

The after-match presentation will take place on the pitch at 5.50pm, with the adults-only evening entertainment being staged in Jim’s Bar at 7pm.

There will be a grand prize draw and charity auction with cash prizes of £125 and £75, while Mega Hits Disco and guest DJ Gary Savage, along with headliners The JEPS, will keep the music flowing.

Tickets cost just £5 and can be obtained online here – and also visiting the club shop.