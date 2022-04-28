Team of Blackpool FC legends to take on Fleetwood Town to raise vital funds for Isabelle Grundy

The six-year-old was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer known as Stage 4 Neuroblastoma last summer.
Her family are now seeking potentially life-saving cancer treatment in the USA, to the cost of £200,000.
That figure has amazingly already been raised, but funds raised from this charity football match will also help Isabelle’s family with additional, on-going costs.
A team of former Blackpool and Fleetwood players will meet in a legends contest at Highbury Stadium on Sunday, May 1 (4pm kick-off).
The likes of Bob Harris, Ciaran Donnelly, Rory Prendergast, Phil Clarkson and Keigan Parker are all expected to turn out in tangerine.
Ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood man Jamie Milligan will turn out for Town alongside favourites such as Nathan Pond, Richie Allen, Scott Davies, Gareth Seddon and Lennie Reid.
A bumper charity auction and raffle, as well as an evening disco and entertainment will complete the day, which is being organised by Fleetwood Town FC All Stars.
The All Stars, a committee of local Fleetwood supporters, some of whom are former players themselves, hope to raise more than £10,000.
Fleetwood Town All Stars spokesman Val Barton said : “This year we decided to focus our campaign funds on Isabelle, which is a cause which has touched everyone’s hearts.
"We’re hoping people can get behind this event.
The day’s action kicks off at 3.30pm with a penalty shoot out with Fleetwood Under-8s, before the match gets underway half an hour later.
Fleetwood Sea Cadets Old Boys Band will play during the interval.
The after-match presentation will take place on the pitch at 5.50pm, with the adults-only evening entertainment being staged in Jim’s Bar at 7pm.
There will be a grand prize draw and charity auction with cash prizes of £125 and £75, while Mega Hits Disco and guest DJ Gary Savage, along with headliners The JEPS, will keep the music flowing.
Tickets cost just £5 and can be obtained online here – and also visiting the club shop.
Afternoon match tickets for Under 5s are free.