Swansea City 2-1 Blackpool: As it happened

Blackpool make the long, long trip down to South Wales today to take on Swansea City.

By Matt Scrafton
5 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:37pm

For those that aren’t making the 528-mile midweek round-trip, you can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Will this be the venue of Blackpool's first win since October?

Swansea City v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Swansea 2-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders now four points adrift of safety
  • Pool without a win in their last 13 league games
Show new updates

Gutted

Callum Connolly heads straight over to the away end to apologise for the own goal.

FT: Swansea 2-1 Blackpool

Another defeat.

As soon as the whistle blows it all kicks off again. Callum Connolly involved.

90+5 - Wide

Sonny Carey fires well wide from the edge of the box.

90 - Stoppage time

Five minutes added on.

89 - Another chance!

Sonny Carey again heads just over from Ian Poveda's cross.

87 - Post!

So, so close. Morgan Rogers slips in Sonny Carey who is denied by the foot of the post.

86 - Triple change

ON: Nelson, Gabriel and Thompson

OFF: Thorniley, Husband and Lyons

77 - Chance!

Sonny Carey plays in Morgan Rogers with a lovely lofted ball over the top but the loanee can't get the ball under control. Otherwise would have been 1 on 1.

73 - GOAL SWANSEA (2-1)

It's an own goal, of course it is. Callum Connolly.

This dreadful season, seriously...

71 - Wide

Swansea almost restore their lead immediately but Luke Cundle somehow manages to head wide unmarked at the back post. Should score.

Swansea CityBlackpool