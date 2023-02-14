Swansea City 2-1 Blackpool: As it happened
Blackpool make the long, long trip down to South Wales today to take on Swansea City.
For those that aren’t making the 528-mile midweek round-trip, you can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Swansea City v Blackpool - live updates
- FT: Swansea 2-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders now four points adrift of safety
- Pool without a win in their last 13 league games
FT: Swansea 2-1 Blackpool
Another defeat.
As soon as the whistle blows it all kicks off again. Callum Connolly involved.
Sonny Carey plays in Morgan Rogers with a lovely lofted ball over the top but the loanee can't get the ball under control. Otherwise would have been 1 on 1.
It's an own goal, of course it is. Callum Connolly.
This dreadful season, seriously...