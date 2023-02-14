The relentless nature of the Championship continues this week with Blackpool facing a long trip to Swansea City on Wednesday night.

They will do so without as many as 10 players, with nine out injured and Gary Madine serving the second match of his four-game suspension.

There is better news regarding Curtis Nelson though, with the defender returning to training after missing the weekend draw with Rotherham with a groin strain.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Russell Martin’s side...

1 . On the hunt for a big win The Seasiders can move out of the bottom three with a win against the Swans Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . GK - Chris Maxwell The skipper will have to be at his best once again after making some crucial saves in recent games. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . RB - Andy Lyons The Irishman has made an impressive start to his Blackpool career. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . CB - Callum Connolly The former Ipswich man has done well filling in at centre-back and is a player McCarthy trusts. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales