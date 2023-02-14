Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Swansea City as ex-Cardiff man returns to fitness
The relentless nature of the Championship continues this week with Blackpool facing a long trip to Swansea City on Wednesday night.
They will do so without as many as 10 players, with nine out injured and Gary Madine serving the second match of his four-game suspension.
There is better news regarding Curtis Nelson though, with the defender returning to training after missing the weekend draw with Rotherham with a groin strain.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Russell Martin’s side...
