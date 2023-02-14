News you can trust since 1873
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Swansea City as ex-Cardiff man returns to fitness

The relentless nature of the Championship continues this week with Blackpool facing a long trip to Swansea City on Wednesday night.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

They will do so without as many as 10 players, with nine out injured and Gary Madine serving the second match of his four-game suspension.

There is better news regarding Curtis Nelson though, with the defender returning to training after missing the weekend draw with Rotherham with a groin strain.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Russell Martin’s side...

1. On the hunt for a big win

The Seasiders can move out of the bottom three with a win against the Swans

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

The skipper will have to be at his best once again after making some crucial saves in recent games.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Andy Lyons

The Irishman has made an impressive start to his Blackpool career.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Callum Connolly

The former Ipswich man has done well filling in at centre-back and is a player McCarthy trusts.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

