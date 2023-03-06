Mick McCarthy’s side defied the odds to hold the Clarets to a goalless draw at Bloomfield Road thanks to a spirited and disciplined display.

Despite the result, the gap to safety has now risen to six points with just 11 games remaining after results elsewhere on Saturday went against them.

But crucially, the improved display should provide them with a much-needed shot in the arm ahead of next weekend's televised clash against Bristol City.

Elsewhere, QPR continue to drop like a stone after extender their winless run to 12 games on Saturday, while Reading – who could be hit with a points deduction this week according to boss Paul Ince – could also be dragged into trouble.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated to League One.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, eight points adrift of Cardiff City and Rotherham United outside the relegation zone.

Blackpool left everything out there during their weekend stalemate against Burnley

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 43 points, one point above Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield who are tipped to finish bottom

Wigan Athletic are also predicted to remain in the bottom three on 44 points.

Should Blackpool finish on 43 points, it will be 17 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 77 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 98 (+48)

Sheffield United 85 (+30)

—----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 79 (+27)

Luton Town 75 (+13)

Norwich City 73 (+16)

Millwall 73 (+13)

—----------------------------------------

Blackburn Rovers 71 (-1)

Coventry City 69 (+10)

West Brom 68 (+11)

Watford 68 (+6)

Sunderland 63 (+6)

Preston 61 (-10)

Stoke City 60 (+5)

Bristol City 59 (-2)

Swansea City 58 (-4)

Hull City 57 (-12)

Reading 57 (-20)

Birmingham City 53 (-10)

QPR 52 (-19)

Rotherham United 51 (-13)

Cardiff City 51 (-14)

—----------------------------------------

Wigan Athletic 44 (-28)

Blackpool 43 (-23)

