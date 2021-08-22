'Superb result against a top team in this league!' How Blackpool fans reacted to AFC Bournemouth draw
Blackpool picked up another point away from home after drawing 2-2 at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.
Here's what some of the Blackpool fans made of yesterday's result.....
@frontendryno: Well, I was not expecting that, superb result against a top team in this league! Classic Blackpool that tbf. We may be weak in areas but you can’t fault this team’s spirit! Great result
@pinny65ian: Brilliant. I’ll take a point anytime against Bournemouth, especially after being 2-0 down
@billie_lh: I’ll take this all day long! That penalty will do wonders for Jerry’s confidence.
@olliecharlesdj: Love the spirit and passion Top quality stuff ! Critchley masterclass
@Whowlett199309:Our season Started today ! ! ! Massive point great character UTP !!
@SpaceCoyote78: Unreal point that.
@Douglas19464245: Great 2nd half performance. Let’s crack on from that & the fans sounded brilliant on television lol
@cybercolin18: Great result well done guys
@Gazza74832502: What a result roll on Tuesday and next Saturday another big away day at Millwall
@Gazwiseman: Every credit.superb in 2nd half.nice to see the high pressing game http://back.fans incredible from start to finish
