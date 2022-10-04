Sunderland v Blackpool: How to watch the game, team news and betting odds

Michael Appleton’s side were unfortunate to suffer another loss on Saturday when they pushed high-flying Norwich City all the way, before succumbing to a slender 1-0 reversal.

They have a quick opportunity to put things right when they take on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End on Saturday, leaving them in eighth place in the Championship table.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, October 4. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

The Seasiders make the trip to the Stadium of Light tonight

Is it on TV?

While the game has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, it is still available to watch on the red button. This can be accessed through the Sky Sports Football channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

James Husband is likely to miss out for the second game running with a calf injury, having been absent for Saturday’s defeat to Norwich.

Elsewhere, Rhys Williams (shin), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain injured.

As for Sunderland, they’re without their two strikers in top scorer Ross Stewart and former Pool loanee Ellis Simms.

The returning Dennis Cirkin is set to make the bench while Tony Mowbray has hinted PSG loanee Edouard Michut could also get a chance in the first-team soon.

Who is the referee?

Jeremy Simpson is the man in charge of tonight’s fixture and will be assisted by linesmen Matthew McGrath and Geoffrey Liddle. Matthew Donohue is on fourth official duties.

Simpson has taken charge of eight games so far this season, dishing out 37 yellow cards but no reds.

He officiated three Blackpool games last term; the 3-2 away win against Reading and the away defeats to Huddersfield Town and West Brom.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Blackpool: 3/1