Stoke City one of several Championship clubs reportedly looking at January move for Blackpool's Jordan Thompson

Stoke City are not the only Championship club keeping tabs on Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson according to recent reports.

Belfast Live is reporting that a host of clubs in England's second tier will be chasing his signature when the January transfer window opens on Wednesday.

Stoke, who are managed by Thompson's Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill, have already been strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

It was recently reported the Potters had already made contact with Blackpool over a potential move, however Blackpool boss Simon Grayson told The Gazette this was not the case as far as he was aware.

And reports now suggest O'Neill has been told he has to trim his squad to make room for new arrivals.

O'Neill was the man responsible for handing a first cap to Thompson in May 2018 and has since played him against the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

His first senior start for his country came in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in September.

Thompson, a 2018 free transfer from Rangers, enjoyed a strong first season at Bloomfield Road, scoring three times in 47 appearances.

Known for his calmness and composure on the ball, the midfielder has since gone on to make a further 23 appearances this term, scoring an impressive individual goal in the 2-1 win against Lincoln City in September.

However in recent weeks he has found himself on the bench, with Grayson favouring Matty Virtue beside Jay Spearing in the centre of midfield.

While Thompson did start the recent games against Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley, he was then dropped back down to the bench for yesterday's draw against Tranmere Rovers.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season but the Seasiders do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.