Stevenage boss Steve Evans has listed the best sides his Stevenage team have faced this season - but there's no mention of Blackpool

Steve Evans has been name dropping the sides he believes have been the best he’s faced this season - and, surprisingly, there’s no reference to Blackpool.

Jordan Rhodes, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton were all on the mark for Neil Critchley’s side that afternoon as the hosts bagged three well-deserved points. Yet it clearly didn’t make that much of an impression on Evans, who has spoken glowingly about other teams he’s faced this season.

That includes Portsmouth and Oxford - two teams the Seasiders have taken four points off this term away from home - and Bolton, who enjoyed a narrow win over Blackpool last month at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. However, Evans’ favourite among the current crop of promotion-chasers is former club Peterborough, who Stevenage drew 2-2 with on Tuesday night to maintain their own Championship credentials.

Speaking after the midweek stalemate, Evans said: "These (Peterborough) are the best, these are the best we’ve played in terms of the way they play. I’m proud of that because I’ve managed the club and I’m more proud of that because I live in the city. When I’ve finished in football, that’s the ground I’ll sit in and watch that team.

“I’m really proud of my players and I’m proud we’ve gone so many games and we’re around these (teams) in the table. What I know about my group, Darren (Ferguson) doesn’t know about his group yet – my group will fight to the death.

“But they are, for me, the best team in the league and we’ve played Portsmouth, who were special. Oxford were different class, we went up to Bolton, we were better on the night, but they’ve proved they are a terrific side. But I think Posh, no-one would want to play Posh.”

Stevenage currently sit fourth in the table and are six points better off that Critchley’s side, who are eighth. The two teams meet again on Saturday, February 3, at the Lamex Stadium.

Blackpool have recorded some impressive results this season, as well as their 3-0 win against the Boro. They have beaten Wigan, Reading, Barnsley and Portsmouth this campaign, and picked up a well-deserved point at Oxford. However, inconsistency has blighted their progress - as highlighted by Tuesday night’s surprise home defeat at the hands of Northampton.