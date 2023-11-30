Blackpool fans don't hit the road again until December 16, when they travel to Cambridge United

Blackpool fans are enjoying a well-earned break from their travels, after 618 supporters made the long trip down to Portsmouth last Saturday.

Their reward was a brilliant 4-0 win at Fratton Park and an enjoyable return trip back up the road. But with Neil Critchley's side not hitting the road again until December 16, when they travel to Cambridge United, it's home comforts until then with FA Cup, EFL Trophy and league games also scheduled for Bloomfield Road until that day out at the U's.

That should allow the fans to save the odd pound or two in the build-up to Christmas - and help them avoid the traffic, which always seems to esculate on a Saturday, at this time of the year.

Seasiders supporters will also take comfort from knowing they're one of the most dedicated fan bases in the division when it comes to away days. But how does their travelling numbers compare to other teams in League One.

Well, we've got our calculator out once more to do the sums and here's what we discovered.

1 . Fleetwood - 224 average League One away games played: 9 Photo Sales

2 . Burton Albion - 260 average League One away games played: 10 Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Town - 276 average League One away games played: 9 Photo Sales

4 . Shrewsbury - 427 average League One away games played: 10 Photo Sales

5 . Wycombe Wanderers - 555 average League One away games played: 9 Photo Sales