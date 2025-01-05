Steve Bruce reacts to reports linking Blackpool with early talks over potential sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states he’s unaware of any talks concerning the sale of the football club.

The Financial Times report Seasiders owner Simon Sadler is looking to part ways with the Fylde Coast outfit while he fights to clear his name after being charged with insider trading by the Hong Kong authorities last year.

It is claimed Segantii Capital Management founder has held preliminary conversations with at least one possible buyer and the EFL, with early-stage discussions taking place with people linked to Singapore-based investor Henry Teh.

Bruce met with Sadler prior to Blackpool’s recent 1-1 draw away to Wycombe Wanderers, and states a potential sale was not brought up in their conversations.

“He certainly didn’t say that to me last night, he was all enthusiastic about what we can do,” the Seasiders boss said.

“I haven’t heard anything like that, that’s news to me. He didn’t indicate anything like that at all to me.

“The owner is a mad fan and wants to do well. He’s got a huge passion, and we should be grateful we’ve got him because he’s a huge supporter of the club - he puts his hard earned money in to keep it going, which is why I’m here.”

Sadler has owned Blackpool since 2019, and oversaw their promotion to the Championship in 2021.

After two years in the second division, the club were relegated back to League One - where they currently remain.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an independent regulatory body linked to the government, started criminal proceedings against Segantii, Mr Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

Back in June, the case was transferred to a higher court in Hong Kong, with The Eastern Magistrates' Court approving the prosecution’s request to move the case to a district court, with the trial due to start in May 2026.