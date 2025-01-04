Steve Bruce makes Blackpool squad admission with latest injury timeframe set

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are close to having their full squad back in training following a tough battle with various injuries.

The Seasiders had up to 10 players out at one point towards the end of November, but have seen their numbers boosted throughout the last few weeks.

Over the festive period, both Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton made substantial steps in their recoveries, and were able to pick up game time for Steve Bruce’s side.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was able to take part in the warm up ahead of last weekend’s game away to Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, as he looks to put his injury problems behind him.

The only player yet to return to the training field is Jake Beesley - who has been out since the beginning of November with medial ligament damage.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon, Bruce issued a squad update.

“Everyone apart from Beesley is in and around it,” he said.

“I think we’ve got 25 and 26 training, so that can only be good for us.

“It might be the end of next week when we see Beesley back at the training ground, so it’ll be good to have him available too.”

Andy Lyons is another player who is making progress in his recovery, having been out of action since last February with an ACL injury.

“He is just in the throes of it being his first week, so we have to box clever with him,” Bruce added.

“We’ve got to try and find him a couple of games if we possibly can, but he has just had contact. We’ll give him a bit of time.”