Blackpool made nine changes to their starting XI for Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy.

Following the weekend’s 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce had suggested he would stick with a similar team in an attempt to rediscover some form, but ultimately opted to give opportunities to others.

It proved to be a difficult start for the visitors to the Exercise Stadium, with Eno Nto and Warren Burrell both scoring to give the Yorkshire outfit a two-goal lead.

In the second half, a header from Jordan Rhodes and a dipping volley from Ryan Finnigan pulled Blackpool level, before a 5-4 victory on penalties gave the Seasiders a bonus point to see them through to the next round as Group E winners.

“We decided that the players that didn’t play deserved to play, but we were still strong,” Bruce said.

“The young’un (Terry Bondo) coming on gave us a bit of life, which is great; all of a sudden he’s made a name for himself, which is good to see. It’s refreshing to see a young player come on.

“We’ve pulled a cup tie around, so let’s hope it gives us the momentum to turn our season around, i.e the league because the most important thing.

“I was disappointed (at the weekend) because we were nowhere near where we were the month before.

“We’ve got to get back there and get our season back on track, but that was more like what I was looking for. They had to be resilient so it was a step in the right direction, but we now have to win on Saturday.

“It will help to come back into it, confidence is an incredible thing. We had some players play very well, Zac Ashworth had the best game he’s had, he stepped in at centre back and did very well.”

Just after the hour mark Blackpool made four substitutions, with James Husband and Terry Bondo coming on alongside wingers Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton - who are both working their way back to full fitness following injuries.

“We’ve missed the two wide lads for a month,” Bruce added.

“Young (Rob) Apter and CJ (Hamilton) give you that balance, so it was good to see them back.

“We wanted to give them 25/30 minutes today, so let’s hope they stay fit.”