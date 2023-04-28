Stephen Dobbie weighs up Blackpool's goal difference amid fight for survival

Dobbie’s men currently sit three points adrift of safety with two games remaining.

Huddersfield Town, the side sitting just outside the bottom three, have a goal difference five better than Blackpool’s, while Cardiff City are 10 goals better off.

When asked if Blackpool’s goal difference is part of his thinking ahead of tonight’s game against Millwall, Dobbie said: “Not at the moment. If we’ve still got something to fight for on the last day, it might come into the picture.

“But right now it’s all about getting the three points and then hopefully the results go for us, meaning we’re still fighting come next Monday.”

The equation is relatively simple for Blackpool, win both of their remaining games and hope results go their way elsewhere.

“In the last game it was a must-win as well and the results didn’t go alongside it, but you just have to get on with it,” Dobbie added.

Dobbie must overcome Blackpool's inferior goal difference as well as their points deficit

“The players fought so hard last weekend to get over the line, even the lads off the bench. I thought Callum Connolly in particular shored it up and his experience got the team over the line.

“It will be a big effort on Friday night but being at home our fans will be vital. They were fantastic against West Brom, even when we went 2-0 down it was the Blackpool fans I heard, not the West Brom fans.