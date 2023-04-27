News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
6 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
14 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
2 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Stephen Dobbie reveals more details about Blackpool's in-house game

Blackpool played an in-house game on Monday to aid the recovery of players making their way back from injury.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Championship relegation odds: Survival chances rated for Blackpool, Cardiff City...

The intention was to host a behind-closed-doors game against another club but, given the stage of the season, the Seasiders were unable to find an opponent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull, Rob Apter and Shayne Lavery all featured in an in-house game which also featured the club’s development squad.

Most Popular

“We had a runout,” Dobbie said. “You get what you get in an in-house game.

“We did try and get a friendly against different teams but we weren’t able to do that because it’s the end of the season and teams are fighting for stuff, so they don’t want injuries.

Hide Ad

“But it was good to get Tom, Marvin and Shayne onto a pitch, they got a good hour into them. Rob Apter as well came back from injury.

Hide Ad

“It was also important for some of the younger players from the development squad to get a taste of it against these sorts of players, so all in all it was a good exercise.”

Tom Trybull was among those to get some vital minutes under his beltTom Trybull was among those to get some vital minutes under his belt
Tom Trybull was among those to get some vital minutes under his belt

There remains precious time to get the four players up to speed with only two games of the season remaining, starting with tonight’s must-win clash against Millwall.

Hide Ad

But Dobbie is hopeful they’ll be able to play some part for the Seasiders before the season is up.

“They all came through it fine, no problems at all,” he said. “We’re obviously training this morning and then we’ll see where we’re at.

Hide Ad

“We’ve got four who are on fitness tests so we’ll make our decisions later.”

Related topics:Stephen DobbieBlackpoolSeasidersShayne LaveryMillwall