Stephen Dobbie evaluates Blackpool's slim survival hopes ahead of Birmingham City test
Stephen Dobbie insists his Blackpool side won’t get distracted by results elsewhere down at the bottom of the Championship.
Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City, the Seasiders sit six point adrift of safety with only three games remaining.
Relegation to League One could even be confirmed this weekend if Blackpool lose to Birmingham City, Reading beat Coventry City and QPR avoid defeat against Burnley.
When asked if he’ll be keeping a close eye on results elsewhere, Dobbie said: “No, not at all. It’s about concentrating on ourselves because if we perform like we did the other night, and hopefully getting the rub of the green, then we’ll get the results we’re looking for regardless of the other ones.
“Regardless of what the result is on Saturday, the talk will still be the same and then we’ll look at the results afterwards.”
While the outlook is looking bleak, Dobbie insists he has to remain upbeat.
“I’m a positive person anyway and I think that radiates onto the players,” he added.
“The way we’re trying to play and how they’ve stepped up in the last couple of games, I know the result didn’t go the way we would have liked on Tuesday, but if we play anywhere near the way we did there I’m sure the goal will go in at the right time and we’ll get the right result on Saturday.
“It’s hard when you’re playing at this level. Even when you’re dominating, you have to score goals and then you have to make sure you don’t concede a sloppy one at the other end.
“But even after we went 2-0 down, the boys kept going. We had chances after that and I threw Brad (Holmes) on to see what he could do and he coped quite well with it.
“I’m a positive person, even with the results on Wednesday night. I still came in with a smile on my face and it’s my job to get the players going again.
“I’m not one to be down about stuff, I like to keep encouraging players. The situation we’re in it was always going to be tough, but if you don’t come in with a smile on your face and be ready to work hard then you’re not going to have half a chance.”