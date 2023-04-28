Stephen Dobbie addresses nerves and pressure ahead of Blackpool's must-win Millwall game

The Seasiders know if they fail to pick up three points their relegation to League One is all but confirmed.

Blackpool must win both of their remaining two games and keep their fingers crossed results elsewhere go their way.

Despite the pressure, Blackpool’s interim boss is fully focused on the challenge that lies ahead.

“There are no nerves,” he said. “I said it many a time when I was a player that I never got any nerves because I knew I could affect it.

“Now as a coach, I’m confident in the players we’ve got that we can affect it and get what we need.

“Hopefully the players aren’t nervous and they take the occasion on their chest and keep their chin up and get on with the game.

Dobbie is in confident mood ahead of tonight's massive game at Bloomfield Road

“It’s a cup final. We’ve done exactly the same as before, we’ve prepared and we’ll have a game plan ready for it in terms of how we’ll play and how we’re going to stop them.

“All the information is nearly finished, it’s all been given to the players, so we’re just looking forward to it now.”

Blackpool face a Millwall side that also have everything to play for, with Gary Rowett’s side sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference only.

Despite that, Millwall’s form has dipped in recent weeks with three defeats in their last four games, the last one coming against bottom side Wigan Athletic last week.

“That happens when you’re up near the top when the business end of the season comes,” Dobbie said.

“All the other teams can pick up a bit of confidence and pick up as a result because they’re fighting for things as well, whether it’s down at the bottom or up at the top.

“We’ve obviously watched them. They’re a very physical team and they’re doing excellent. They’re up there for a reason so we’ve got to be wary of that.

“The players have been up for a battle since I’ve come in though, so they’ve got it in them. For us it’s about how we’re going to play and how we’re going to counter their battle.

