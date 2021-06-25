Speculation mounts that non-league sensation - linked with Luton Town, Swansea City and Bournemouth - could be Blackpool's next recruit

The Gazette understands the Seasiders are frontrunners for the in-demand midfielder, who plays his football for National League side Kings Lynn Town.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, fellow Championship side Luton Town recently had a £100,000 bid rejected for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Blackpool’s bid, which is thought to be in a similar region, reportedly remains on the table.

It’s claimed Kings Lynn will only listen to serious offers that include add-on clauses.

A number of clubs have been linked with Carey, including Swansea and Bournemouth. A number of League One sides are also keeping tabs on his progress.

Carey, who is described as one of the most sought after players outside the Football League, was once part of Norwich City’s academy.

Carey celebrates scoring for Kings Lynn

He joined Kings Lynn two years ago from Eastern Counties League Wroxham, where he scored 17 goals in 32 starts.

In his first season he featured in 21 league games, 16 from the bench, but broke through last season, with 30 starts, 12 sub appearances and five goals.

Carey has a season remaining on his contract.

Should Carey make the move to Bloomfield Road, he will become Blackpool’s seventh signing of the summer.

Callum Connolly (Everton), Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Daniel Grimshaw (Manchester City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield), Josh Bowler (Everton) and Oliver Casey (Leeds United) have all made the move to the Fylde coast this summer ahead of Blackpool’s return to the Championship.

The Gazette understands there could also be an imminent permanent departure from Bloomfield Road of one of the club's youngsters.