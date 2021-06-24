Blackpool reveal new kit ahead of Championship return and extend sponsorship deal with Council

The replica shirt was first revealed on Sky Sports this afternoon to coincide with the release of the Championship fixtures.

The club also took the chance to confirm it had extended its deal with Blackpool Council for a third consecutive season.

This means the branding of Visit Blackpool will remain on the front of the Seasiders' first-team and replica home shirts.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with VisitBlackpool into a third season," Blackpool's chief commercial officer Linton Brown said.

“Blackpool is a community-based football club that takes great pride in helping the local businesses and attractions as much as possible.

"By welcoming Championship football back to Bloomfield Road next season, we hope the added exposure the football club gains will enhance the local economy even further.

CJ Hamilton modelling the new home shirt

“On behalf of the club’s board, I’d like to thank Councillor Lynn Williams, Neil Jack and everyone at VisitBlackpool for their continued support in Backing Blackpool, and we look forward to working with them over the course of the new season.”

As the tourism arm of Blackpool Council, VisitBlackpool is tasked with promoting the UK’s most popular holiday destination to a worldwide audience, working closely with local partners and stakeholders to showcase the best that Blackpool has to offer.

Leader of Blackpool Council Cllr Lynn Williams added: “We are delighted to announce that we are taking our partnership with Blackpool Football Club into a third season.

“The play-off final at Wembley gave national and international exposure to the VisitBlackpool brand and we anticipate that the forthcoming season in the Championship will provide even more opportunities to promote the destination across the country and beyond.

Blackpool's new home shirt

“Blackpool Football Club is a vitally important part of community life and this partnership has already demonstrated that it has the potential to rebuild civic pride in Blackpool as a town and to celebrate our unique heritage as the home of popular tourism.”

The kit is available to pre-order now via the club's official website.