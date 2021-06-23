Ball numbers revealed for upcoming Carabao Cup first round draw - which features both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town
The ball numbers for the upcoming Carabao Cup first round draw have been revealed.
As part of tomorrow's EFL's fixture release day, the round one draw for the annual cup competition will also take place live on Sky Sports.
Fixture lists across the Championship, League One and League Two will be revealed at 9am, while the Carabao Cup draw is scheduled to be held at 3.40pm.
A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn, which will include Carabao Cup debutants Sutton United and newly promoted Hartlepool United.
Blackpool were unfortunate to be knocked out at the first round stage last season, losing on penalties to Stoke City after playing out a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.
Fleetwood Town meanwhile, made it to the third round, where they were beaten by top flight side Everton.
Sheffield United will be included in the draw, but fellow Championship newcomers West Brom and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.
Those sides will then enter the competition in round three.
The round one draw will be split into northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9 - the midweek after club's opening league game.
However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4, the EFL revealed.
Ball numbers for the northern section
1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnsley
3. Barrow
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Carlisle United
9. Crewe Alexandra
10. Derby County
11. Doncaster Rovers
12. Fleetwood Town
13. Harrogate Town
14. Hartlepool United
15. Huddersfield Town
16. Hull City
17. Lincoln City
18. Mansfield Town
19. Middlesbrough
20. Morecambe
21. Nottingham Forest
22. Oldham Athletic
23. Port Vale
24. Preston North End
25. Rochdale
26. Rotherham United
27. Salford City
28. Scunthorpe United
29. Sheffield United
30. Sheffield Wednesday
31. Shrewsbury Town
32. Stoke City
33. Sunderland AFC
34. Tranmere Rovers
35. Walsall
36. Wigan Athletic
