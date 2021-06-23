Ball numbers revealed for upcoming Carabao Cup first round draw - which features both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town

As part of tomorrow's EFL's fixture release day, the round one draw for the annual cup competition will also take place live on Sky Sports.

Fixture lists across the Championship, League One and League Two will be revealed at 9am, while the Carabao Cup draw is scheduled to be held at 3.40pm.

A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn, which will include Carabao Cup debutants Sutton United and newly promoted Hartlepool United.

Blackpool were unfortunate to be knocked out at the first round stage last season, losing on penalties to Stoke City after playing out a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.

Fleetwood Town meanwhile, made it to the third round, where they were beaten by top flight side Everton.

Sheffield United will be included in the draw, but fellow Championship newcomers West Brom and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

Those sides will then enter the competition in round three.

The round one draw will be split into northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9 - the midweek after club's opening league game.

However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4, the EFL revealed.

Ball numbers for the northern section

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Barrow

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Carlisle United

9. Crewe Alexandra

10. Derby County

11. Doncaster Rovers

12. Fleetwood Town

13. Harrogate Town

14. Hartlepool United

15. Huddersfield Town

16. Hull City

17. Lincoln City

18. Mansfield Town

19. Middlesbrough

20. Morecambe

21. Nottingham Forest

22. Oldham Athletic

23. Port Vale

24. Preston North End

25. Rochdale

26. Rotherham United

27. Salford City

28. Scunthorpe United

29. Sheffield United

30. Sheffield Wednesday

31. Shrewsbury Town

32. Stoke City

33. Sunderland AFC

34. Tranmere Rovers

35. Walsall

36. Wigan Athletic