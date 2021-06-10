Speculation mounts that Blackpool will allow former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson to leave on loan

The midfielder made 36 appearances for the Seasiders last season, scoring once, in his debut campaign with the club.

But the 24-year-old, who arrived last summer on a free transfer from Sunderland, ended the season as a substitute, only making fleeting appearances off the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also left out of Blackpool’s squad for their recent Wembley win against Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

Robson was linked with a move away midway through the campaign during the January transfer window, but The Gazette understands that was more of a case of his agent drumming up interest.

Scottish sides Rangers and Motherwell were both linked with his services.

When asked about speculation regarding Robson and MJ Williams - who ended up joining Bolton Wanderers - back in January, Critchley told The Gazette: “We have to look at the balance of the squad and what we think is right, what is best for the club and for the player.

Ethan Robson could be allowed to leave Blackpool on loan next season

“No deal at the moment is imminent, but I’d be surprised if at the end of the day there wasn’t some type of movement in and out.

“Until it’s definite these deals happen, I wouldn’t want to comment on individual players at this moment in time.”

According to website Football Insider, Blackpool have given Robson the green light to find a loan club for next season.

They claim the midfielder is attracting interest from clubs in the EFL and in the SPL.

Robson has previous experience of playing north of the border, making 13 appearances on loan with Dundee during the 2018/19 campaign.

He also made 21 appearances for Grimsby Town the following season, scoring three times.

With Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward already under contract, Robson’s chances of getting regular game time in the Championship with Blackpool appear slim.

The likes of Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic and Joe Nuttall are also likely to be loaned out next season, having rarely featured this season in League One.