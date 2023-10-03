Son of former England and Manchester City defender scores as Blackpool exit Lancashire Senior Cup following defeat on penalties to Blackburn Rovers
The home side opened the scoring in the first half through Junior Nsangou, before Donovan Lescott pulled the Seasiders level shortly after the break.
After finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes, the game came down to spot kicks, with Rovers claiming a 7-6 victory.
Here are some of the takeaways from the game:
Story of the match
Blackburn took the lead in the 19th minute, with a ball across the face of goal from the right side being met by Nsangou.
Down the other end, Tayt Trusty tested Jordan Eastham for the first time, following a good bit of play from Dannen Francis to put his teammate through.
Jake Daniels also forced a save, with the Blackburn keeper just about getting fingertips on a curling effort.
Ahead of the break, Will Squires produced a big block to stop Rovers from doubling their lead.
Following the restart, Blackpool pulled level, with Lescott finishing past Eastham.
The Seasiders also came close to taking the lead, with a long-ranged effort from Squires sailing past the post.
Following a competitive 90 minutes, the game went to penalties.
Eastham stepped up first, and fired past his Blackpool counterpart.
Daniels also converted the Seasiders’ opening effort.
After seeing Blackburn score their second, Trusty had his effort saved.
Fortunately Mackenzie Chapman was on hand with a save to deny Rovers’ next attempt, before Josh Miles made it 2-2.
Blackpool missed their fourth effort, while Blackburn hit the post with their fifth, as the shootout continued.
Both sides converted their next three, before Johnson Opawole had his effort saved.
Watching on
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley was among those watching on at the home of Blackburn Rovers’ academy side.
He’s already handed a first team opportunity to Kwaku Donkor this season, showing there is a pathway.
Key performers
There were a number of positives from game for the Seasiders, despite the defeat.
Here are some of the standout performers:
Josh Miles
Miles looked bright for Blackpool, and constantly looked like a threat.
He was fouled on a number of occasions, with his quick feet proving to be too much for Blackburn in periods.
He also worked hard in closing down the opposition in their own half.
The only disappointment would be his final product on a couple of occasions, but that will come with time.
Dannen Francis
Francis was a bright spark for the Seasiders and really got them ticking in certain periods of the game.
His vision was good and he created a number of good opportunities for his teammates.
Kwaku Donkor
Donkor looked like a threat down the left side, and was always available as an outlet for the Seasiders- alongside his defensive duties.
He was probably unfortunate at times not to have more opportunities running at his opposite number.
Donovan Lescott
Donovan Lescott took his goal well in the second half to pull Blackpool back level.
It was a solid enough afternoon for the son of former England, Manchester City and Everton centre back Joleon Lescott.