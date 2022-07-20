Some good, some not so good: Verdict on Blackpool's narrow friendly win against Salford City

As poor as Michael Appleton’s side were in the first-half, so poor they received a dressing down at the interval, the Seasiders were equally as impressive in the second period.

Wearing their new away kit for the first time, the visitors actually started the game brightly enough in the first 15-20 minutes in the blistering heat.

Beryly Lubala squandered a good chance to score his third goal of pre-season when he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and wide, while Lewis Fiorini was denied a goal on his first start.

But Blackpool’s performance levels quickly nosedived off a cliff. The high pressing, which was working so well in forcing Salford into mistakes, completely stopped and the hosts soon took over and would have opened the scoring were it not for a smart reaction save from Chris Maxwell.

Matty Virtue, the latest player required to fill-in at right-back, really struggled in the first-half, but once he stepped back into midfield he was excellent.

It was his driving runs from the middle of the park that helped the Seasiders stamp their authority on the game after the interval.

Michael Appleton's side now just have one pre-season friendly to play

One of these said runs also led to the only goal of the game, as Virtue’s powerful shot was fumbled by Tom King straight into the path of Jerry Yates, who couldn’t miss with an open goal at his mercy from a few yards out.

The visitors, who were backed by a healthy following of 633 away fans, could and should have added to their tally after that point. But they were left to rue some hesitant finishing, a couple coming from Shayne Lavery who had a night to forget.

The Northern Irishman wasn’t helped by being played out on the left, which didn’t suit his game at all. When Salford were on top during the first-half, it resulted in the striker - who is better suited to playing on the last man, rather than carrying out defensive duties well out of position - retreating into a virtual left wing-back role.