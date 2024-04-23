Social media confusion or move hinted- What’s been said about Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel’s Blackpool future

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Alan Nixon and Football Insider have both reported that Lincoln City are interested in adding the wing-back to their ranks for next season.

Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, following an initial loan stint with the Fylde Coast club from Nottingham Forest, and has made a total of 105 outings for the Seasiders, scoring on four occasions. He missed the start of the current season due to injury, but since making his return to action has made 28 appearances in all competitions.

Amid rumours surrounding the 25-year-old’s future, one eagle eyed supporter spotted a comment from his partner Jazmin Salter on a TikTok video discussing the school arrangements for children of footballers if they have to move.

Empathising with the creator of the video, she wrote: “Same situation, little one is in yr 1 now, she loves her school but almost definitely moving this transfer window, so depending where it is/how far we will go, it's a new adventure for you all and that.”

Some fans have interpreted this to mean that Lawrence-Gabriel is heading for the exit door, but Salter was quick to respond on X, explaining her intention was to reassure the creator of the original TikTok.

Replying to one comment on X, she wrote: “Hardly making a video directly telling everyone he’s leaving, which is what you’re referring to with Hannah (the creator of the video), I was commenting on another girl’s post reassuring her. I didn’t say ‘he’s leaving’. We are moving house, and if we move on this season or stay, only time will tell.”

Attempting to reassure another fan, she added: “Don’t worry he’s not going anywhere just yet.”