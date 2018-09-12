So important I got Gary Bowyer's blessing says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips revealed it was important he gained the backing of former boss Gary Bowyer before taking the manager’s job at Blackpool on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: McPhillips' official unveiling as Blackpool manager

The 49-year-old worked under Bowyer at Blackburn Rovers and more recently as his number two at Bloomfield Road.

Terry McPhillips

McPhillips, who was officially unveiled as Blackpool’s manager yesterday, confirmed it was a big moment for him to receive Bowyer’s support.

“That was important to me,” he said. “After a few weeks he was saying, ‘You should take it’, so that was big.

“I speak to Gary most days and after a few weeks he was asking when I was going to take it, so I sort of got his blessing.

“He’s been a personal friend for many years now, so that was important. That was when it probably changed for me and I was thinking, ‘Hey, I could probably do this’. Now I am and I’m really pleased.”

The Seasiders have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign under McPhillips, who was given the task of looking after the squad after Bowyer handed in his resignation just one game into the season.

Pool are unbeaten in eight games under McPhillips and full of confidence after their second League One win of the season against Bradford City on Saturday.

“It means a hell of a lot to be given the nod. It’s a proud moment for me,” McPhillips added. “I could hardly say no after working with these lads for the last five weeks.

“If I had lost a load of those games I wouldn’t have been asked to be the manager. But the lads have put a real shift in and we’ve been on a good run, although we should have more points.

“Now we just need that bit more quality to turn those draws into wins and move up the table.”

This is McPhillips’ first manager’s job, having previously insisted he was happy as a number two.

“It feels different,” he said. “You do get to make the ultimate decisions, the team and subs and all that.

“In the past I would always chip in and give my opinion. Now I have to make my own decisions and I’ve enjoyed that responsibility.

“In the five weeks I’ve been doing it, it’s fair to say I changed my mind and then they offered me the job, so I couldn’t wait to take it and now I’m really excited.”

Asked if it was too good a deal to turn down, McPhillips replied: “The job was too good to turn down, that’s for sure. I’ve really enjoyed working with these lads every day, so it was a no-brainer for me.”