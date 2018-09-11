Terry McPhillips officially unveiled as Blackpool's new manager

Terry McPhillips was this afternoon unveiled to the media in his first press conference as Blackpool's new permanent manager.

The 49-year-old was handed the job last night on a 12-month rolling contract, having overseen just one defeat in the nine games he took charge of as temporary boss.

McPhillips succeeds Gary Bowyer, who handed in his resignation just one game into the new season.

“It feels really good to be given the nod, I’m delighted," McPhillips said.

“I’ve had five weeks of doing it and in those five weeks it’s fair to say I changed my mind and then they offered me the job, so I couldn’t wait to take it and now I’m really excited.”

When asked if it was too good a deal to turn down, McPhillips replied: “The job was too good to turn down, that’s for sure.

“To work with these lads every day, I’ve really enjoyed that. So it was a no-brainer for me.”

Blackpool currently sit in ninth position in the League One table and have enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions under McPhillips' management.

The Seasiders picked up their second league win of the season on Saturday in spectactular fashion as they came back from two goals down to beat Bradford City 3-2.

McPhillips added: “I think we’ve got some good players and we’ve recruited well. We’ve got some good lads in, in particular.

“That’s what we spoke about at the end of the season with Gary, it’s part of the criteria that we want good players but good lads as well.

“That came to fruition on Saturday with the performance and the comeback.”